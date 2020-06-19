New VRT CEO Frederik Delaplace "can make the VRT futureproof"

It was down to three in the very last round, according to press reports, but Frederik Delaplace beat Peter Vandermeersch (the former editor-in-chief of De Standaard and the Dutch NRC Handelsblad) and Koen Clement, who was also a candidate at a previous occasion and who earned a reputation at publishers 'De Persgroep'.

49-year-old Delaplace graduates in economics in the nineties to start his career at the financial daily De Tijd, where he gradually climbs up the ladder to become editor-in-chief in 2006. Later, he becomes the head of Mediafin, the publishing company behind De Tijd and the Francophone L'Echo.

The Flemish Media Minister Benjamin Dalle describes the new CEO as "a young, dynamic manager who built a reputation with De Tijd and Mediafin" and as "someone who can make the VRT futureproof."

Speaking at his first press conference this afternoon, at the VRT, Frederik Delaplace underlined the value of the VRT for society as a whole, and its potential to connect people. He also wants to engage in the new media to reach as many people as possible in society. "I want to make Flemings more proud of the VRT", he said.