Tropical weather coming up next week

Temperatures will climb steadily from Monday to reach 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) and more as from Wednesday. 

Michaël Torfs

We are having a wet spell these days, but the chances of more rain are becoming smaller each day. The tables will turn early next week: Monday marks the start of a sunny period with the wind changing to east or south-east on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing dry and very hot weather from the continent.

We will have a first tropical day (with a maximum temperature of at least 30 Celsius) on Wednesday, and a second one on Thursday.  "We will also have hot nights then, it will be more difficult to sleep at night", the VRT's weather presenter Frank Deboosere says. "There could be a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday, but this is too early to say now." 

