Bruges mayor Dirk De fauw stabbed, "condition is stable"

The attack happened near his lawyer office in Bruges. Mr De fauw was hit in the neck. His son Dieter supplied some more details this afternoon: "Luckily, my father's driver was close by. He took my dad to the Sint-Jan Hospital immediately, while he was stopping the bleeding using his tie."

Dirk De fauw underwent an operation around noon and regained consciousness this afternoon. His condition is stable. He spoke to some people already, saying he wants to get back to work as soon as possible.