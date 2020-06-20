Covid-19 update: number of new infections dips below 100, two deaths reported
The National Crisis Centre and Sciensano have announced the corona statistics for the past 24 hours. The number of new infections drops to 74, while there were only 2 deaths to deplore. The pressure on Belgian hospitals is easing, with just 308 patients now.
- 74 new infections were reported, compared to 128 the day before. The number thus drops below the symbolic threshold of 100 again.
- 2 deaths were announced this time, compared to 12 yesterday, the lowest number since the outbreak in March. Both patients died in hopsital, while there were no deaths reported in care homes. The total number of Covid-related deaths (confirmed or suspected cases) has reached 9,697 now.
- 20 patients had to be taken to hospital, the same number as yesterday. However, 42 patients were allowed to return home. This leaves only 308 corona patients in Belgian hospitals at present, a drop of 32 on the day. Pressure on hospital staff is easing, but 50 patients are left in intensive care.
- No new figures will be announced on Sunday and Monday.