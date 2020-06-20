Two Belgians die in air crash in northern France

The accident happened yesterday morning south-east of Dieppe, in the Seine-Maritime Region. The two-seater had taken off early in the morning in Wevelgem (West Flanders), carrying an experienced flight instructor of 73 and a 33-year-old woman who was studying to get her flight permit, Het Nieuwsblad reports. She was on her way to her parents who were waiting for her at an airport in southern France.

It is not clear what went wrong exactly, but it seems clear that the parachute system did not work properly. French police reported that the plane crashed near the D36 road around 11 a.m. The two people in the wreckage had died, a statement added. The light aircraft was an Aveko VL-3 Evolution.