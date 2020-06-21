Bruges mayor after attack: "I realise I have been very lucky"

Dirk De fauw was speaking on the phone from his bed in the Bruges Saint-Jan hospital, in the VRT's current affairs TV show "De zevende dag".

The mayor had an appointment at his office with a client of his yesterday morning, when the man suddenly lashed out with a knife, trying to slice his throat. "I sustained a wound of 14 centimetres long; 24 stitches were needed. I was lucky it was only a small kitchen knife. If it would have been a bigger knife, I would probably not be talking to you right now ", De fauw said. "Last night, I realised it could have been much worse."