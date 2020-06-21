Hundreds of people stage a party at Flagey when police intervene; virologists disappointed

The crowd formed around midnight and grew bigger after 1 o'clock in the night, when the cafés and pubs have to close in Belgium under corona restrictions. "In the end, we were busy for several hours because the crowds kept moving." A similar problem took place earlier this week at Flagey.



Police also intervened in Anderlecht. At 5 o'clock this morning, about 500 people had gathered together, police sources say. A bonfire was held on the street and music was being played. However, the crowd quickly dispersed at the police's request.