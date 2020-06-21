Romance at Laken's church yard on 21 June

The rays of the sun fall on a corner separating two walls and thus create the shape of a heart. Moreover, the heart also highlights a hand from a statue inside, as if to underline that the buried couple inside is reaching out to the heart to stress their eternal love.

This attracts romantics to the tomb each year. The couple buried here belonged to the higher social circles of the cultural world in Brussels. They hailed from France, but came to Belgium where they died in the early 20th century. The special grave was only erected after their death.