Sea swimmers risk nuisance fine this week

Temperatures will climb to 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday and Thursday. However, it will remain forbidden to swim in the sea. The official ban applies until lifeguards resume their duties, next Saturday 27 June.

Mayors of coastal municipalities think it may be hard to check on everyone, but Ostend mayor Bart Tommelein warns swimmers that "checks are always possible. The sea can have dangerous currents and it is not advised to go swimming. Those who venture out into the sea, will do so at their own risk." Those that get caught, risk a GAS fine of up to 250 euros.