Spectacular explosion as old concrete tower is taken down

Antwerp was the scene of a spectacular explosion yesterday, when the old SAMGA tower - which was used to store corn - was taken down. The event was not announced to avoid that big crowds would come to watch. The concrete tower, that reached 57 metres high, has to make room for the Oosterweel infrastructure project to complete the Antwerp Orbital Road. Over 18 kilos of dynamite were used to get the giant down. The preparation and the clean-up will be (were) hard work, but the collapse itself only took some seconds, as can be seen in this video.