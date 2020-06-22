Brussels school closed for disinfection after pupils test positive for coronavirus

With just a week a two days left until the start of the school holidays, the children from the 1 year primary school class and the 2nd year nursery class won’t be able to return to school before the summer holidays. Parents of children in other classes will be given an update on the situation on Tuesday.

The Alderman responsible for Dutch-medium municipal education in Schaarbeek Adelheid Byttebier (green) told journalists the “safety first” approach being taken by the school has served to give parents the confidence they need.

The Pupil Welfare Service is now attempting to find out who the infected children have been in contact with.