Brussels school closed for disinfection after pupils test positive for coronavirus
A Dutch-medium municipal primary school in the Brussels municipality of Schaarbeek will remain closed today (22/6) and tomorrow (23/6). The Paviljoen School in Schaarbeek is closed for disinfection after two of its pupils tested positive for COVID-19. One of the children is a pupil in the school’s 2nd year nursery class, the other is a first year primary school pupil. Despite having tested positive for the virus both children are reported to be in good health.
With just a week a two days left until the start of the school holidays, the children from the 1 year primary school class and the 2nd year nursery class won’t be able to return to school before the summer holidays. Parents of children in other classes will be given an update on the situation on Tuesday.
The Alderman responsible for Dutch-medium municipal education in Schaarbeek Adelheid Byttebier (green) told journalists the “safety first” approach being taken by the school has served to give parents the confidence they need.
The Pupil Welfare Service is now attempting to find out who the infected children have been in contact with.