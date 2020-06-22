European Commission gives Flemish Government’s plans the green light

These include vaccines, medical equipment, disinfectant and the collection and processing of data about the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The European Commission considers the support to be in accordance with its rules on state support that have been relaxed since the onset of the corona crisis. The Commission believes that the subsidies are essential in order to encourage companies to do carry out the investment necessary to allow them to switch at least some of their production.

Although funding from this package of support is not available to companies in difficulty the measure is considered to be “necessary, appropriate and proportional” the European Commission said in a press statement.