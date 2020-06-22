Temperatures to top 30°C later this week

Monday afternoon will remain dry and bright. However there will be some cloud. Maximum temperatures will reach between 19°C in coastal areas and 24°C on the High Fens.

Tuesday too will be dry. It will be somewhat warmer than today with temperatures reaching 22°C in coastal areas and the Ardennes and 27°C or 28°C in the Kempen region of Antwerp and Limburg provinces.

On Wednesday an area of high press centred above the south of Scandinavia will bring with it dry and warm air. It will be very sunny with maximum temperatures of between 23°C and 26°C in the Ardennes and in coastal areas and between 26°C and 30°C elsewhere. The will be slight to moderate easterly.

Thursday and Friday will see temperatures soar to above 31°C and even 32°C.