Vertonghen to see out the season with Spurs
The Belgian international defender Jan Vertonghen has committed to seeing out the 2019-20 Premier League campaign at Tottenham Hotspur. The English top flight season has got under way again after a three month break due to the corona crisis. Matches are being played behind closed doors with a number of them being shown on free-to-air television, including the BBC that can be seen by anyone with a standard cable (Proximus, Telenet, VOO…) subscription here in Belgium. The season will conclude late next month.
Despite Jan Vertonghen having agreed to stay at Spurs until the end of the 2019-2020 season, his future at the north London club remains up in the air
Vertonghen has established himself as one of the most consistent performers in the English Premier League since moving to Spurs from the Dutch club Ajax in 2013. The 33-year-old has made 311 first team appearances for Spurs in total. He has scored 12 goals for the north London club. He forms formidable defensive partnership at the back with fellow Belgian Toby Alderweireld.