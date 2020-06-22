Vertonghen to see out the season with Spurs

Despite Jan Vertonghen having agreed to stay at Spurs until the end of the 2019-2020 season, his future at the north London club remains up in the air

Vertonghen has established himself as one of the most consistent performers in the English Premier League since moving to Spurs from the Dutch club Ajax in 2013. The 33-year-old has made 311 first team appearances for Spurs in total. He has scored 12 goals for the north London club. He forms formidable defensive partnership at the back with fellow Belgian Toby Alderweireld.