COVID-19: New figures and a new way of counting

Over the past 7 days an average of 89 people/day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. There were an average of 18 people/day admitted to hospital with COVID-19 and an average of 5 people/day died of COVID-19. The average of 89 new infections per day during the past 7 days is down 17% on the average for the previous 7 days.

During the past 7 days an average of 18 people/day were admitted to hospital. This is 11% down on the average daily number of admission for the 7-day period prior to this. There are currently 293 COVID-19 patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals, 42 of whom on intensives care wards.

During the past 7 days there were an average of 5 deaths/day. This is 46% down on the previous 7-day period. 9,713 people have died of COVID-19 in Belgium so far.

The daily figures can be followed on Sciensano’s website, where you can find the latest information on the number of infections, deaths and hospital admissions.