COVID-19: New figures and a new way of counting
For the first time since Saturday the public health institute Sciensano has release new figures on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. From now Sciensano’s figures will be based on a rolling 7-day average and no longer of the figures for the 24 hours preceding the press release.
Over the past 7 days an average of 89 people/day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. There were an average of 18 people/day admitted to hospital with COVID-19 and an average of 5 people/day died of COVID-19. The average of 89 new infections per day during the past 7 days is down 17% on the average for the previous 7 days.
During the past 7 days an average of 18 people/day were admitted to hospital. This is 11% down on the average daily number of admission for the 7-day period prior to this. There are currently 293 COVID-19 patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals, 42 of whom on intensives care wards.
During the past 7 days there were an average of 5 deaths/day. This is 46% down on the previous 7-day period. 9,713 people have died of COVID-19 in Belgium so far.
The daily figures can be followed on Sciensano’s website, where you can find the latest information on the number of infections, deaths and hospital admissions.