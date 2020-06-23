Limburg wolf Noëlla has given birth to four cubs

A delighted Ms Demir wrote “This is a historic moment for nature conservation in Flanders. For the first time in 150 years a wolf has given birth to cubs in our country”.

The Flemish Nature and Woodland Agency says that the cubs and their parents are in good health and that the cubs are now venturing short distances away from their den.

The agency stresses the importance of the animals being left to go about their business in peace.

The agency’s foresters and inspectors are on high alert to ensure that no one disturbs the wolves.