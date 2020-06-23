Mayor decides to allow sex workers to resume work in Sint-Joost-ten-Node

Since the start of the week prostitution has been allowed again in neighbouring Schaarbeek that is home to the Aarschotstraat where dozens of women ply their trade from behind windows that are lit with red lights.

However, in Sint-Joost-ten-Node the ladies of the night had to await approval from Mayor Kir before they could start work again. The municipal authorities had banned prostitution until 30 June. However, the ban has now been revoked a week early.

At the start of the month sex workers’ representatives had agreed a to health and safety protocol that had been drafted by the Corona Experts’ Group and the Federal Minister responsible for small businesses Dennis Ducarme (Francophone liberal). Under the terms of the protocol both the sex worker and her (or his) client are obliged to wear mouth masks.

Now that sex workers in Sint-Joost-ten-Node are allowed to work again the municipal authorities intends to distribute mouth masks and hand gel in the red district later this week.