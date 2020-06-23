Police called as College of Europe students hold party with 150 revellers

Students at the College of Europe are accommodated at a number of halls of residence in Bruges.

"It was above all at the building on the Biskajerplein in the city centre where the rules were breached. We had agreed with the College of Europe that they could hold a party to celebrate the end of the academic year. However, this was only intended to be for the students that live in the respective halls of residence. They were not allowed to go and visit each other. But then there we 150 people present and that is a breach of the corona rules”, Mr Van Nuffel said.

When the police arrived they faced a barrage of abuse. “We were sworn at in English and they provoked us by filming us with their telephones”.

The parties ended as agreed at midnight and no fines were issued. However, the organiser of the parties will be issued with a crime report.