Unions back virologists' call for mouth masks to be made mandatory in shops

Currently it is only “very strongly advised” to where a mask while inside a shop. The unions say that this doesn’t go far enough.

"Unfortunately we see far too few on the streets or in shops. We see very few customers wearing a mask and we believe that it is very important that staff are protected against coronavirus. If masks are mandatory on public transport then I don’t see why they aren’t mandatory in shops”, Mr De Weghe said.

However, while the Christian trade union wants the wearing of mouth masks to be made mandatory for both customers and staff, the socialist trade union only wants customers to be obliged to wear masks. The socialist trade union says that it is mainly customers that are unable to maintain social distancing and as such pose a greater risk when it comes to spreading the virus.

Meanwhile, the Federal Health Minister Maggie De Block (Flemish liberal) said on Monday that she is not a great advocate of making the wearing of masks mandatory. However, she added that the issue would be discussed at Wednesday’s meeting of the National Security Council.