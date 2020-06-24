Heat measures taken as first heat wave of the year is underway

We will have an official heat wave if we have five consecutive days with temperatures of 25 Celsius and more, of which three days should be warmer than 30 degrees. In other words, five summer days of which three tropical days. This could be the case on Saturday.

At present, we are just at the start of the hot spell, which started yesterday. Each day will be a little bit hotter now, wit temperatures expected to peak around 32 Celsius on Friday. The weekend should bring unstable weather with more chance of (blustery) showers.