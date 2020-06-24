Kortrijk launches tool to avoid mass gatherings

A so-called "druktebarometer" will be installed, a tool monitoring how many people are gathering at a certain place. It will have three categories: green, orange and red. When the colour is green, there is no problem. However, as soon as it turns orange, people are requested to avoid the area.

The tool will work four Kortrijk hotspots: the Grote Markt (the central market place), Verlaagde Leieboorden (near the river), the main shopping streets and the Burgemeester Reynaertstraat. The city wants to use the tool - which will work via camera systems - to engage in prevention as much as possible.

Mass gatherings are still forbidden in Belgium, at least until 1 September. While Belgium's corona figures have improved a lot, the virus hasn't gone yet - there were about 93 new infections on average each day last week - and fears remain for a second outbreak.