Social accord at Brussels Airlines: how many people will be dismissed?

About 1,000 jobs will be axed at Brussels Airlines - which has become a daughter company of Germany's Lufthansa - it is feared. This restructuring process should keep the airline afloat in the long run, though it is still fighting for survival at present.

As many staff as possible will leave on voluntary basis, while others will accept lower wages, or work part-time in order to limit the number of redundancies. Still, some 250 to 300 staff will be dismissed, according to unofficial sources.

There are talks about a support package worth 300 million euros from the Belgian government, but this deal hasn't been sealed yet. The Belgian government demands long-term guarantees from Lufthansa first.