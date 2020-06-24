Week average climbs to 93 Covid infections per day, but figures remain positive

The figures remain positive: over the past week an average of 93 people per day tested positive on corona. Compared to a week earlier, this figure is 10 percent down, coming from 104. However, yesterday the week figure was still at 89: the slight day-to-day increase shows again that the virus hasn't gone.

In the past week, there were 16 hospitalisations per day on average, which is 20 percent down on the week. Five patients succumbed each day, a drop of 45 percent.