"Covid ship" in quarantine in Antwerp: 15 of the 26 crew tested positive
The tanker Minerva Oceania, which is sailing under the Malta flag, is being held in quarantine in the port of Antwerp as more than half of the crew tested positive for Covid-19. Two patients had to be taken to hospital.
The shipping company informed the port authorities about the outbreak. The ship was moved to the Leopold dock, where it will remain at least until 1 July. The shipping company says the latest situation does not give rise to concern. In the meantime, precautions are taken on the ship as well. Crew members should stay in their cabins as much as possible.