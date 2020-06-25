Number of daily Covid infections hardly goes down
The scientific institute Sciensano has released the latest week figures for Belgium concerning corona. Over the past 7 days, the daily average of new infections was 93. This is hardly 1 percent down on the week before.
This means that the number of new Covid infections is hardly dropping. There are better figures about patients admitted to hospital and Covid deaths, though.
In the past week, 15 Covid patients had to be taken to hospital each day (which is 22 percent down on the week) while there were six deaths per day on average, a decrease of 25 percent on the week. The total number of deaths is now at 9,726.