Permeke in the spotlights in Ostend: a unique chance to discover new work

Curator Els Vermeersch explains that Permeke actually had a strong link with Ostend, where he made the choice to live among the normal people and the fishermen. "He opts to live in the Vuurtorenwijk, a district which had more poverty. He was a very empathic person."

While there are several clichés about Permeke (a dark, rather heavy style) this exhibition tries to show another face: his work from the twenties picturing fishermen and boats, is actually very colourful. In his early years, Permeke was more of an impressionist, in order to turn to expressionism later on.

This expo offers you a special occasion to see Permeke's work from a different angle: a majority of the works comes from private collections and can only be admired on this occasion.

The exhibition runs until 8 November, make sure to make a reservation beforehand in these times of corona.