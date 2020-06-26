A trip to the coast will be a different experience this summer: these are the main changes

A tool has been designed to monitor how busy the different coastal municipalities are. If you have plans to go to the sea, you can check on this page how crowded the places are. Each municipality receives a colour: dark green means it's quiet, and light green means it's "cosy". Yellow stands for busy and orange for very busy. In the latter case, it's probably better to go to a neighbouring municipality, or to keep away from the busiest places in town or on the beach.