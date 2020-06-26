Covid-19 update: all figures are improving, the number of new infections included

Sciensano calculates the 7-day average from the past week, to compare this with the week before that. Experts say this gives a better general view, wiping out daily peaks or lows.

The number of infections has dropped to 89 per day over the past 7 days, which is 6 percent down on the week.

15 patients were admitted to hospital each day. This is a drop of 6 percent on the week. There are 255 corona patients in hospital now, compared to 340 on Thursday last week. Only 38 patients are left in intensive care units.

7 deaths per day were reported. This number is 18 percent down on the week. It brings the total number of Covid deaths (confirmed or suspected) to 9,731.

The so-called R-value (reproduction number, which shows how many other people a patient is infecting) remains below 1, at 0.87.