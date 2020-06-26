Culture and Media
Cultural sector stages "still standing" protest in Brussels

Members of the cultural sector in Belgium staged protest actions in various cities yesterday, including the capital. As from 1 July, small cultural events will be possible again, but the sector is still in dire straits. Actors, singers, musicians, technical staff, performers and others created a "painting of still figures", a symbolic action to underline they are still in the doldrums. Their action was labelled "still standing" and took place during the plenary session of federal parliament. They demanded a better financial compensation, among other things, to break their financial standstill.  

Michaël Torfs

