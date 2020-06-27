11 suspects detained in connection with rioting in Anderlecht

One of the suspects lives in Flemish Brabant and their case is being dealt with by the Halle-Vilvoorde Judicial Authorities. One suspect was released after questioning, five of those detained have been sent to a secure centre for young offenders.

Rioting broke out in the Kuregem area of Anderlecht on Friday 10 and Saturday 11 April after a 19-year-old man died when the scooter he was riding collided with a police vehicle. The young man had been trying to escape from a police checkpoint that had been set up to ensure the COVID-19 lockdown measures that were then in force were being upheld.

The Brussels Judicial Authorities opened an investigation into the rioting and during the past few days 11 suspects have been identified and detained. They are suspected of a number of offences that include theft, criminal damage and violence.

The Brussels Judicial Authorities' spokesman Denis Goeman told journalists that "One minor that is a suspect lives in Halle and has been handed over to the Halle-Vilvoorde Judicial Authorities”.

"The Brussels Judicial Authorities are responsible for the other 10 suspects that are aged between 14 and 18. 5 of them have been sent to a secure young offenders centre, 2 others have been released under strict conditions, 1 has been given a summons to appear before a juvenile judge, 1 has been released under supervision and 1 was released unconditionally after questioning”, Mr Goeman added.

The investigation is ongoing and the Judicial Authorities don’t rule out more people being detained in the coming days.