Doctors and nurses join Selah Sue in a moving rendition of “Lean on Me”

Doctors and nurses from Leuven University Hospital in Flemish Brabant wanted to end what has been a hectic and emotionally-charged first half of 2020 on a positive note. The first COVID-19 patients in Belgium were treated at Leuven and as one of the country’s largest teaching hospitals Leuven University Hospital has treated hundreds of patients with COVID-19 in recent months. The health care professionals teamed up with the Leuven-born musician and singer Selah Sue in an at times moving rendition of Bill Wither’s 1972 hit Lean On Me.