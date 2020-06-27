More and more people starting to use public transport again
A growing number of people have started to use public transport again. As the measures designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus are relaxed more and more people are using the buses, trains, trams and metro services to get to school or work, go to the shops or to visit family and friends. Public transport continued to run throughout the lockdown, albeit with a revised timetable.
However in March and April passenger numbers were down to just between 10% and 15% of normal. Now the Brussels and Flemish public transport companies MIVB and De Lijn and the Belgian rail company NMBS say that this has now risen to between 35% and 45% of passenger numbers in a normal month before the onset corona crisis.