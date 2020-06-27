Vandals deface graffiti mural painted in honour of George Floyd

At the start of the month a group of graffiti artists were given permission to paint a mural in honour of George Floyd on the wall of the recycling centre in Strombeek-Bever. George Flyod’s death at the end of May became the catalyst for anti-racism protests both in the United States and in many other countries, including Belgium.

Now vandals have defaced the mural over its entire width. As well as the words “no hero” there are several references to George Floyd’s criminal record these include “drug dealer” and “robber”. George Floyd had convictions for offences including armed robbery and the possession of narcotics.