Vandals deface graffiti mural painted in honour of George Floyd
A graffiti mural that was painted in honour of George Floyd, an African American man killed after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes, has been vandalised. The mural was painted a few weeks ago on a wall in Strombeek-Bever, a Flemish Brabant village about 8 kilometres northwest of Brussels. The vandals wrote “robber” and drug dealer” on the mural.
At the start of the month a group of graffiti artists were given permission to paint a mural in honour of George Floyd on the wall of the recycling centre in Strombeek-Bever. George Flyod’s death at the end of May became the catalyst for anti-racism protests both in the United States and in many other countries, including Belgium.
Now vandals have defaced the mural over its entire width. As well as the words “no hero” there are several references to George Floyd’s criminal record these include “drug dealer” and “robber”. George Floyd had convictions for offences including armed robbery and the possession of narcotics.