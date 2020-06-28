Brussels marks 60 years of Congolese independence
A number of artists that were either born in or have their roots in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) took part in an event on Saturday evening to mark the 60th anniversary of DRC’s independence from Belgium. The gathering that consisted of an exhibition of art work as well as music and dance performances was organised by Café Congo, a not-for-profit group, at its cultural centre in the Brussels municipality of Anderlecht. The event received financial backing from the Brussels-Capital Region’s Department of International Relations.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the measures taken to curb the spread of the virus here in Belgium a number of events that had been planned have not taken place, this meant that money was left to enable the regional authorities to finance alternative projects including Saturday’s event to mark the 60th anniversary of Congolese independence.
One of the most interesting feature of the Congo 60 Celebration Independence is an exhibition about Congolese soldiers that fought in the Belgian Army during World War II. On Saturday evening there was also a debate in which a panel discussed contemporary African art. There was also stand-up comedy and music.