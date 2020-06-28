Brussels marks 60 years of Congolese independence

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the measures taken to curb the spread of the virus here in Belgium a number of events that had been planned have not taken place, this meant that money was left to enable the regional authorities to finance alternative projects including Saturday’s event to mark the 60th anniversary of Congolese independence.

One of the most interesting feature of the Congo 60 Celebration Independence is an exhibition about Congolese soldiers that fought in the Belgian Army during World War II. On Saturday evening there was also a debate in which a panel discussed contemporary African art. There was also stand-up comedy and music.