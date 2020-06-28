New “Ring Trambus” service links airport with Brussels University Hospital

The introduction of the “Ring Trambus” is the first phase in De Lijn’s “Brabant Network”. The Brabant Network will make the northern edge of Brussel and other parts of Flemish Brabant more accessible by public transport.

The launch of the Ring Trambus has received a warm welcome from the company that runs the airport. The CEO of the Brussels Airport Company Arnaud Feist told journalists that “We are not just an airport but also an intermodal transport hub. Brussels Airport has one of the busiest bus stations in the country. There are move bus services than there are flights. The Ring Trambus is an important and sustainable addition”.

The Director-General of De Lijn Roger Kesteloot told journalists “This is a first for Flanders and for Belgium and it is not a coincidence that it is happening in this region. Flemish Brabant faces a great challenge as regards transport and this is one of the areas most susceptible to jams. In order to address this a modal shift is required. This is something we seek to achieve with the Brabant Network of which the Ring Trambus is the first part”.

The Flemish Government has invested around 60 million euro in the Ring Trambus project.