Violinists show their support for health care professionals

Eight violinists from the Brussels Philharmonic visited the Elsene-Etterbeek site of the Iris South Public Hospital in Brussels to show their support for the health care professionals that work there. Their concert came at a particular painful time for hospital staff as one of the nurses at the hospital had recently died of COVID-19. The music served to offer some comfort to patients and staff. It was the first time that the violinists had performed together since before the start of the lockdown. Many thanks to Maarten Dascotte for this report.