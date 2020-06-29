400 people at the Menin Gate despite a ban on spectators for the Last Post

The spectators were grouped behind barriers that close off access to the Menin Gate. A request to the crowd by members of the Last Post Association to respect social distancing was laughed off.

From 1 July the general public will be allowed access to the Menin Gate again. However, the number of visitors will be limited to 152. Stickers indicated the required social distance on 1.5 metres have been stuck onto the ground underneath the gate to ensure visitors can visit the site safely.

Visitors will have to stand on one of the stickers. Anyone unable to find a sticker to stand on will not be able to stand under the gate.