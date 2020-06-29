Big rise in unemployment during May

The largest rise was among young people under the age of 25 (+27.9%). However, there was also a rise of 20.8% in the number of 25 to 49 year-olds that are unemployment and claiming unemployment benefit.

The year on year increase was greatest in Flanders (22.1%), followed by Wallonia (+13.9%) and then Brussels (10.6%).

In May 2020 there were 148,793 people unemployed and claiming unemployment benefit in Flanders, 144,380 in Wallonia and 66,365 in the Brussels-Capital Region.