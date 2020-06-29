Royals enjoy family outing to the Ardennes

After their visit to Limburg Province for a bike ride on Saturday. The King, The Queen and their children headed south on Sunday to enjoy a walk through some of the tranquil beauty that is to found in Luxembourg Province. There to greet them was Belgium’s former monarch King Albert and his wife Queen Paola. Three generations of Belgian royal posed for a family photograph at the breathtaking viewing point above the Semois River at Botassar, near Bouillon.