Shuttle bus service between Brussels and Charleroi Airport to resume from Wednesday

Shuttle bus services from the capital to Charleroi Airport had been suspending due to the coronavirus crisis. A number of health and safety measures will be in force for passenger wishing to take the shuttle bus to the airport. These include the mandatory wearing of mouth masks. Furthermore, passengers will be asked to get on the bus via the rear door and the toilet on the bus will be out of use. Disinfectant hand gel will be available on board and the busses will be deep cleaned and disinfected daily.

Contactless ticket checks will be in place to ensure passengers’ safety.

Only the shuttle bus service between Brussels and Charleroi Airport will be restarted. The company’s other services will remain suspended for time being.