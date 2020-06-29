Three jihadi brides and their six children to return to Belgium on Wednesday

In March 2018 Tatiana Wielandt and Bouchra Abouallal were interviewed by VRT News’ Rudi Vranckx at the Al-hol camp in Northern Syria. They said then that they wished to return to Belgium. They added that they didn’t wish to try and justify what they had done, but they regretted their actions and wanted to put things right.

"We don’t care what the punishment is as long as our children are ok we will accept it”.

In November of last year Tatiana Wielandt and Bouchra Abouallal and their 6 children fled to Turkey. The two women and their two youngest children have been held there ever since. Their four oldest children, aged between 5 and 8, were allowed to return to Belgium at the end of January.

Now the two women and their two youngest children will be able to return as well. When they return the women that have both been sentenced to 5 years in jail will go straight to prison. A Juvenile Court Judge will decide on who is to care for the two children.