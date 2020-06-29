Three jihadi brides and their six children to return to Belgium on Wednesday
Three jihadi brides are to return to Belgium from Turkey on Wednesday. The news that Tatiana Wielandt, Bouchra Abouallal and Nadia Baghouri and six of their children are to return to Belgium appeared in Monday’s edition of the daily ‘De Standaard’ and has since been confirmed by VRT News sources. Tatiana Wielandt, and Bouchra Abouallal were able to flee to Turkey from a Kurdish prison camp in Northern Syria last year. They handed themselves into the Turkish authorities. Nadia Baghouri made her escape to Turkey earlier this year.
In March 2018 Tatiana Wielandt and Bouchra Abouallal were interviewed by VRT News’ Rudi Vranckx at the Al-hol camp in Northern Syria. They said then that they wished to return to Belgium. They added that they didn’t wish to try and justify what they had done, but they regretted their actions and wanted to put things right.
"We don’t care what the punishment is as long as our children are ok we will accept it”.
In November of last year Tatiana Wielandt and Bouchra Abouallal and their 6 children fled to Turkey. The two women and their two youngest children have been held there ever since. Their four oldest children, aged between 5 and 8, were allowed to return to Belgium at the end of January.
Now the two women and their two youngest children will be able to return as well. When they return the women that have both been sentenced to 5 years in jail will go straight to prison. A Juvenile Court Judge will decide on who is to care for the two children.
Nadia Baghouri to serve 4 years
Nadia Baghouri fled Syria with her four children at the end of March. She handed herself in to the Turkish authorities in the Syrian border town of Azaz. She and her children will also return to Belgium on Wednesday. Nadia Baghouri was sentenced to 4 years and will be taken to prison on her return. A juvenile judge will decide on the fate of her children.
Ms Baghouri was one of a number of plaintiffs in legal action that forced the Belgian authorities to provide passports and other documentation to a total of ten children to enable them to return to Belgium.
A penalty clause of 5,000 day/child was imposed for each day Belgium failed to repatriate the children. However, the Federal Government lodged an appeal that should be heard on a couple of months.