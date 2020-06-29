Trend in the number of new infections continues to fall

After Saturday’s figures showed a slight rise in the 7-day average for new infections, Sunday’s figures show a fall in new infections a trend that has been confirmed in the figures released on Monday morning.

These show that 66 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday 28 June. This bring the daily average for the 7-days from 22 up to and including 28 June to 83. This is 8% on the daily average for the 7-day period between 15 and 21 June.