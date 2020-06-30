Grenade explosion outside Antwerp pancake house

Antwerp detectives are on the case. The explosion rocked the northern port city around 4AM. Antwerp has been the scene of regular grenade explosions in recent months. The explosions are being linked to settling of accounts in organised criminal circles linked to the important illegal drug trade in the city.

Last night’s blast in the Volkstraat in the Zuid District occurred outside a pancake house that had only recently opened. Prosecutors say nobody was injured in the attack. Damage is limited.