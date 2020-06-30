Grenade explosion outside Antwerp pancake house
A grenade exploded outside an Antwerp creperie last night. Antwerp prosecutors told the VRT that the explosion outside an eating establishment that specialises in pancakes was probably caused by a hand grenade.
Antwerp detectives are on the case. The explosion rocked the northern port city around 4AM. Antwerp has been the scene of regular grenade explosions in recent months. The explosions are being linked to settling of accounts in organised criminal circles linked to the important illegal drug trade in the city.
Last night’s blast in the Volkstraat in the Zuid District occurred outside a pancake house that had only recently opened. Prosecutors say nobody was injured in the attack. Damage is limited.