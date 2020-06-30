Latest coronavirus figures show a further fall

During the 7 days up to and including Monday 29 June an average of 82 people/day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is 13 less than was the case between 15 and 22 June.

Up until now 61,427 people in Belgium have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. During the past 7 days and average of 14 people per day were admitted to hospital with COVID-19. This is 20% fewer than was the case during the 7 days between 15 and 22 June.

During the past week there were an average of 5 deaths from COVID-19. This is down 3% on the previous 7-day period. The death toll from COVID-19 in Belgium currently stands at 9,747. On Monday 244 beds in Belgian hospitals were occupied by COVID-19 patients.

This is down 49 on Monday of last week. Of this 41 patients are being cared for on intensive care wards, a fall of 1 on last Monday’s figures.