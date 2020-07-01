COVID-19 latest: cases and hospitalisations down, deaths up

During the past week on average 15 people were hospitalised a day. The figure is down 6% on the week.

On average, during the past week, 6 people a day died of coronavirus. The figure is up 11% on the previous week. 9,754 deaths have been linked to coronavirus.

On Tuesday corona patients occupied 222 hospital beds. 37 people were in critical care. This compares with 281 patients and 41 critical care beds a week ago.

The number of new cases and hospitalisations is falling with a slight increase in the number of deaths: 41 deaths last week, 37 deaths the previous week.