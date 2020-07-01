Ghent removes Leopold II from city park

The fair city of Ghent, capital of East Flanders, has removed a bust of Leopold II, King of Belgians, from the location in South Park (Zuidpark) where it has stood since 1928. The bust now heads for the city museum, the STAM, where, at least for the time being, it will not be displayed. The move follows growing anger directed at a figure associated with atrocities in Congo during the colonial era. The City of Ghent took the decision following a recommendation from a city working party grouping Ghentians of diverse heritage and local support for the Black Lives Matter movement.