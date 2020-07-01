IS widows land at Zaventem, go to jail

Last year Tatiana Wielandt (27 - pictured top) and Bouchra Abouallal (26) were sentenced to five years in jail. Nadia Baghouri (28) got four years, but can still appeal.

The three IS widows may be questioned before they go to jail. The three were flown in from Istanbul and are being brought back to Belgium to serve their sentence in order to prevent them from returning to Belgium illegally and unchecked.

The women’s six children are heading for hospital for checks. A youth magistrate may allow their grandparents to look after them in future.