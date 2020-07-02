“‘Cowboy Steak’ is dangerous and should be banned!”

As the name suggests this type of cooking was pioneered by the cowboys of the Wild West. The steak is baked on a skewer right in the flame and everybody can prepare their own. Fire paste is employed and together with fat used on the meat can form a dangerous combination.

In recent days quite a number of people have got badly burned as a result of this type of food preparation. Peter Van Rossum of Oscare, the burns treatment and research centre in Merksem (Antwerp), says: “We can’t ban ‘Cowboy Steak’, but we can warn of the dangers”.

Peter also warns against an open fire on a table: “Have a few beers and there can be serious consequences! They should really ban ‘Cowboy Steak’!”

A proper barbecue with one designated cook is safer and there’s a far smaller chance that more than one person will get burned.