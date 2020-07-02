COVID-19: Thursday’s figure update

On an average day 14 patients were hospitalised. This figure too is down 10%.

The average daily death toll of the past week stands at 5. The figure is down 12% on the previous seven day observation period. 9,761 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Belgium.

On Wednesday 203 corona patients were hospitalised. 37 patients were in critical care. The figures are down from 268 and 40 a week ago.