COVID-19: Thursday’s figure update

Belgium’s science and health institute Sciensano has released the latest figures relating to coronavirus valid for the latest seven day observation period.  On average 85 people a day came down with coronavirus during the past week.  The figure is 10% lower than a week ago.  Belgium has recorded 61,598 cases.

Colin Clapson

On an average day 14 patients were hospitalised.  This figure too is down 10%.

The average daily death toll of the past week stands at 5.  The figure is down 12% on the previous seven day observation period.  9,761 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Belgium.

On Wednesday 203 corona patients were hospitalised.  37 patients were in critical care.  The figures are down from 268 and 40 a week ago.  

