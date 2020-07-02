Hairs of John Paul II inaugurated as a relic at Dadizele Basilica

The relic only consists of a couple of hairs that once belonged to the globetrotting leader of the world’s Roman Catholics. The basilica unexpectedly received the hairs as a gift last year.

Dadizele priest Wim Vangheluwe believes it was important to give the relic a fitting place in the basilica and collected funds to have a new altar built that could do justice to the church’s new acquisition. A little later than initially planned the relic has now been inaugurated in the presence of over 200 devout Roman Catholics.